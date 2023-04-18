|
18.04.2023 17:43:11
Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today
While the S&P 500 inched higher to start today's trading session, hydrogen investors aren't particularly charged up about Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). An analyst's uninspiring opinion on the stock is leading investors to unplug the fuel cell specialist from their portfolios.As of 10:14 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Plug Power are down 3.2%, having recovered slightly from their earlier decline of 4.2%.Espousing a less-bullish take on shares of Plug Power than her previous opinion, Sophie Karp, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform, according to TheFly.com. Last June, Karp had expressed considerably more optimism, setting a price target of $40. At that time, the ambitious price target had implied upside of more than 110%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!