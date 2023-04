Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the S&P 500 inched higher to start today's trading session, hydrogen investors aren't particularly charged up about Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). An analyst's uninspiring opinion on the stock is leading investors to unplug the fuel cell specialist from their portfolios.As of 10:14 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Plug Power are down 3.2%, having recovered slightly from their earlier decline of 4.2%.Espousing a less-bullish take on shares of Plug Power than her previous opinion, Sophie Karp, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform, according to TheFly.com. Last June, Karp had expressed considerably more optimism, setting a price target of $40. At that time, the ambitious price target had implied upside of more than 110%.