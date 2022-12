Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. For the third day in a row, shares of the fuel cell specialist are drawing attention from bulls. Today's catalyst for the stock's strong upward momentum is positive coverage from an analyst -- something that hasn't been the case for the recent past.As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%.Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly. As of the end of yesterday's trading session, the price target implies upside of 84%. Gupta predicates the auspicious belief of Plug Power's upside on the idea that the company "aims to be a one stop shop and market leader in the space." Moreover, Gupta forecasts Plug Power will generate sales of $5 billion in 2030.In 2021, Plug Power reported revenue of $502.3 million.Continue reading