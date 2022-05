Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Poised to end the week on a positive note, shares of fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were climbing in the beginning of today's trading session. After losing ground on Wednesday and Thursday, investors are clicking the buy button in response to the company's news that it aspires to form a joint venture with Olin (NYSE: OLN), a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, to pursue green hydrogen production.As of 10:27 a.m. ET on Friday, shares of Plug Power were up 2.9%.United in their desire to meet the growing demand for hydrogen, Plug Power and Olin announced that they've signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the formation of a joint venture dedicated to green hydrogen production.Continue reading