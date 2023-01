Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Markets are off to a strong start this week as the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq are all rising higher. Investors are especially charged up about fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) though. Besides a positive announcement from Plug's new partner Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), investors are clicking the buy button in response to an article from Barron's this weekend.As of 11:14 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 7.8%.Nikola reported today that it has received a letter of intent for an order of 100 heavy-duty Class 8 Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles from GP Joule. Investors are particularly interested in the announcement since Plug Power and Nikola inked a hydrogen supply agreement in December.