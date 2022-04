Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rising in February, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) remained on investors' buy lists last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of the fuel cell specialist rose 13.1% in March. While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. In addition, the rise in oil prices had investors seeking renewable-energy opportunities.Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. But it wasn't only trumping analysts' estimates that delighted investors; the $162 million in revenue now stands as a high-water mark, representing a company record for quarterly revenue.Continue reading