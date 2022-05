Why Shares of Plug Power Plummeted 27% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After bounding higher in March, shares of fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reversed course and headed lower in April, falling 26.5% -- far sharper than the 8.8% loss in the S&P 500, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.For hydrogen investors hoping the fuel cell stock could power growth in their portfolios, the precipitous decline in Plug Power's stock may have been shocking -- especially since the company didn't report any especially egregious news last month. But that's not to say there isn't an explanation for the stock's fall.Working to occupy an increasingly more prominent position in the hydrogen economy, Plug Power is positioning itself to grow significantly in the coming years. While the company reported 2021 sales of $502 million, it's targeting revenue of $3 billion in 2025. Investors last month, however, exercised caution with more speculative stocks, looking to fortify their holdings with more conservative options. Consistently failing to generate profits and positive cash flows, Plug Power didn't seem to meet that need last month, however.Continue reading