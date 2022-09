Why Shares of Plug Power Soared 31% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After heating up in July and climbing 29%, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended their gains in August and rose 31%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock's rise in and of itself is noteworthy, but it's even more impressive when taken in context of the S&P 500's fall of more than 4%.What propelled Plug Power to pop last month? Besides the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, a new deal with Amazon and bullish commentary from analysts helped motivate investors to recognize the fuel cell specialist as a worthy addition to their portfolios.News surrounding the Inflation Reduction Act has consistently pushed shares of Plug Power higher throughout the summer. The bill provides $369 billion in funding for shoring up America's energy security, including tax credits for hydrogen production and storage. In late July, interest in the stalled legislation picked up steam when Sen. Joe Manchin voiced his approval of the bill. Investors continued to buy up the hydrogen stock in early August as well.