Why Shares of Plug Power Surged 26% in July

Extending the rise that saw them climb 25% in June, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) soared 26% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Plug announced two supply deals and received favorable attention from Wall Street last month -- two factors that led investors to pick up shares of the hydrogen and fuel cell company.On July 11, Plug announced that it will supply two 5-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer systems for a green hydrogen production project in Tasmania, Australia. Combined, the two systems will produce 4,200 kilograms of hydrogen daily. Days later, Plug announced another supply deal. Characterizing it as "the largest announced project in the oil and gas sector in Europe," the deal will see Plug provide 100 MWs of electrolyzer systems that will produce about 43 tons of green hydrogen daily. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel