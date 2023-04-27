|
27.04.2023 18:52:30
Why Shares of Procept Biorobotics Were Slumping Thursday
Shares of Procept Biorobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT) were down more than 21% as of 12:48 p.m. ET Thursday after the healthcare company released first-quarter earnings before the trading day opened. The stock is now down more than 31% so far this year.Procept makes the AquaBeam Robotic System, which is designed to be used in performing minimally invasive urology surgeries. The company's first-quarter results were positive, for the most part. Revenue rose 72% year over year to $24.4 million. The Aquabeam's handpiece and consumables revenue was $11.8 million, up 165% over the same period last year. The company also boosted its guidance to say it expected $128 million in revenue this year, up 71% from 2022.However, its losses grew and its cash position shrank. The company reported a net loss of $28.5 million compared to its loss of $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The company ended the quarter with $181 million in cash and equivalents on the books. At Procept's current burn rate, that would only fund operations into early 2024.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Registered Shs
|30,10
|-0,95%