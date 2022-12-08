|
08.12.2022 18:12:16
Why Shares of Prometheus Biosciences Are Soaring This Week
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) saw its shares rise this week as much as 168.7% by early Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech focuses on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treatments and immune-related diseases.The stock, after slumping last week, closed last Friday at $40 a share. It opened this week at $39.79, then rose to a 52-week high of $111.99 on Wednesday. Prometheus' big rise this week was driven by the good news in its announcement Wednesday regarding its lead therapy, PRA023. The therapy did well in two separate phase 2 trials. It demonstrated a 49.1% clinical remission rate in its Apollo trial to treat Crohn's disease (CD), lowering inflammation and fibrosis connected with the malady.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!