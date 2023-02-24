|
24.02.2023 22:00:00
Why Shares of Pulmonx Rose This Week
Shares of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) were up 10.9% for the week as of Friday afternoon after being up as much as 13%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . The healthcare company, which focuses on providing minimally invasive interventional pulmonology devices to treat obstructive lung diseases, released full-year and fourth-quarter numbers on Wednesday. The stock closed last week at $9.23 and rose to as high as $12.38 on Thursday. Overall, it is down more than 58% over the past 12 months but is up more than 22% so far this year. Its shares have a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30.The company's yearly and quarterly revenue had a nice jump, surprising some analysts. Pulmonx reported Q4 revenue of $15.4 million, up 13% year over year. The company, which is ramping up the commercial launch of its Zephyr valve to help chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, is still losing money, dropping $14.3 million, or $0.38 in earnings per share (EPS) loss in the quarter, compared to a loss of $13 million, or an EPS loss of $0.35 in the same period last year.The company also set a record with $53.7 million in annual revenue, up 11%, with gross profit of $39.9 million, up 12% over 2021. The company had a net loss of $58.9 million, or an annual EPS loss of $1.59, compared to a net loss of $48.7 million and an EPS loss of $1.35 in 2021.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pulmonx Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|Why Shares of Pulmonx Rose This Week (MotleyFool)
|
24.02.23
|Where Pulmonx Stands With Analysts (Benzinga)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Pulmonx öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.01.23
|: Pulmonx downgraded to underperform from neutral at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
|
04.11.22
|Why Pulmonx Stock Is Crashing Today (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: Pulmonx legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Pulmonx Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pulmonx Corporation Registered Shs
|9,75
|12,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.