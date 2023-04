Why Shares of PureCycle Technologies Are Soaring This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Achieving a major milestone this week, PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) announced that it has reached mechanical completion of its first polypropylene purification facility, representing a major development that brings the facility closer to commencing operations.As of the end of Thursday's trading session, the plastic recycling stock has climbed 13.2% since the end of last Friday's trading session, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.With mechanical completion of the facility located in Ironton, Ohio, PureCycle Technologies says it will now begin operational pre-start-up activities and safety review processes. In addition, the company has filed for formal certification of completion regarding Ironton -- an important step, since certification from the site's independent construction monitor will provide PureCycle with access to additional financing.