28.04.2023 18:40:43

Why Shares of PureCycle Technologies Are Soaring This Week

Achieving a major milestone this week, PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) announced that it has reached mechanical completion of its first polypropylene purification facility, representing a major development that brings the facility closer to commencing operations.As of the end of Thursday's trading session, the plastic recycling stock has climbed 13.2% since the end of last Friday's trading session, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.With mechanical completion of the facility located in Ironton, Ohio, PureCycle Technologies says it will now begin operational pre-start-up activities and safety review processes. In addition, the company has filed for formal certification of completion regarding Ironton -- an important step, since certification from the site's independent construction monitor will provide PureCycle with access to additional financing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PureCycle Technologies Inc Cons of 1 Sh + 3-4 Wt 17.03.26mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PureCycle Technologies Inc Cons of 1 Sh + 3-4 Wt 17.03.26mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PureCycle Technologies Inc Cons of 1 Sh + 3-4 Wt 17.03.26 7,80 4,84% PureCycle Technologies Inc Cons of 1 Sh + 3-4 Wt 17.03.26

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen