Why Shares of Quantum-Si Jumped This Week

Shares of Quantum -Si (NASDAQ: QSI) were up more than 23% for the week, as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare company closed last week at $2.42, then rose to as high as $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock is up more than 62% this year.Quantum-Si is a a medical device maker that specializes in manufacturing equipment for the large-scale study of proteins. Its platform is designed for next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing, used in diagnostics and drug discovery. Cathie Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF added to its positions in the stock late last week, picking up 20,742 shares on July 12 and then 1.435 million shares on July 13. Investors who follow Wood's picks joined in this week.