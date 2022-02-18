|
18.02.2022 21:46:04
Why Shares of Quantum-Si Rose 11.6% on Friday
Shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) climbed 11.6% on Friday. The stock opened at $3.95 and climbed to $4.41 by 1 p.m. ET, but not before detouring to its 52-week low of $3.785 about an hour after the opening bell. It's a long way from its 52-week high of $22.41, though the stock has only been trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market since June, when it went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Image source: Getty Images.The company specializes in proteomics, the study of the large number of proteins in biological systems. Quantum-Si helps drug companies by using a specialized semiconductor chip to do next-generation protein sequencing of single molecules to help speed drug discovery and analysis beyond the level of DNA sequencing.Continue reading
