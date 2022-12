Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%.There's a common link between all of these stocks: All three are young companies related to the high-potential electric vehicle (EV) industry in some way.With fears of a recession looming large, economic data is being watched more closely than ever now. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.Continue reading