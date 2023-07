Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Plummeting Today

Poised to extend their decline for a third consecutive day, shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are plunging in today's trading session. Investors are motivated to click the sell button today after learning of growing competition in solid-state batteries, while the bitter taste of an analyst's recent bearish take on QuantumScape 's stock is also contributing to the sell-off.As of 12:14 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape have fallen 7.5%.Taking a step toward its goal of including solid-state batteries in its electric vehicles (EVs) by 2028, Nissan is retooling its plant in Yokohama to commence production of solid-state batteries next year, according to Automotive News.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel