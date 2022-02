Why Shares of Radiant Logistics Are Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Reporting a strong second-quarter performance, Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT: RLGT), a provider of logistics services throughout North America, announced impressive second-quarter 2022 earnings yesterday after the market closed. Investors are celebrating today. But that's not the only cause for the stock's rise. An analyst's more bullish view of the stock is also encouraging investors to click the buy button.As of 11:02 a.m. ET, shares of Radiant Logistics are up 14.7%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading