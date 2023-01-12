|
12.01.2023 23:00:53
Why Shares of Repligen Rose This Week
Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) were up 14.8% for the week late Thursday afternoon, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.The healthcare company specializes in bioprocessing technology and creating solutions for the making of biologic drugs. It specializes in chromatography, filtration, and OEM products (proteins) and sells them to biopharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations. Its stock closed on Friday at $154.26 a share, and then rose to as high as $181.14 on Wednesday.The stock has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. It's down a little more than 15% over the past year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Repligen Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.23
|Why Shares of Repligen Rose This Week (MotleyFool)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Repligen präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Repligen stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)