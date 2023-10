Why Shares of Revolution Medicines Were Popping on Friday

Shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) were up more than 20% as of 2 p.m. ET after the company announced positive phase 1/1b trial data for two cancer therapies. The clinical-stage biotech's stock is up more than 22% so far this year.Revolution focuses on oncology therapies that involve mutant RAS proteins that are crucial in cellular networks in certain cancers. According to Revolution, RAS-addicted cancers account for nearly 55,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S. each year, mainly those with pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and colon cancer.On Friday, the healthcare company announced positive clinical data on RMC-6236 and RMC-6291 as monotherapies. The drugs are RAS(ON) inhibitors that the company said showed were well tolerated and had a good safety profile at doses that were expected to reduce tumors and spark molecular responses. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel