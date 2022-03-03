|
03.03.2022 18:44:20
Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February
The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. Shares soared 10.1% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.What did the market dig about this mining company whose business includes various minerals including gold, aluminum, copper, iron ore, and uranium, among other materials? For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst.On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow. Whereas Rio Tinto generated free cash flow of $9.4 billion in 2020, the company set a new high-water mark in 2021, reporting free cash flow of $17.7 billion. The driving forces behind the strong cash flow growth came from the aluminum and copper businesses, which accounted for year-over-year free cash flow growth of 155% and 289%, respectively.Continue reading
