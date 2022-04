Why Shares of Riot Blockchain, BIT Mining, and Coinbase Are Down This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks in the crypto industry struggled this week, along with the broader markets, but even more so than actual cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which isn't always the case.For the week, shares of the bitcoin-mining company Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded nearly 8% down as of market close Thursday. Shares of the large cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) were down nearly 7%, and shares of BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) were down roughly 23%.In general, cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks have struggled in the same way much of the broader market has. Investors are digesting and trying to navigate all of the uncertainty with high levels of inflation, all of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hikes, the Fed's expected reduction of its balance sheet, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the possibility of a recession. With all of these uncertainties, it's been hard for stocks and cryptocurrencies to gain any kind of momentum.