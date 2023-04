Why Shares of Riot Platforms, Hut 8 Mining, and Bitfarms Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining companies fell today along with the price of Bitcoin, which has dropped about 3.3% since the late afternoon yesterday and now trades around $29,500.Shares of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded roughly 4.5% lower as of 1:30 p.m. ET today, paring some of its losses from earlier when it had been down about 10%.Meanwhile, shares of the Canadian Bitcoin-mining companies Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) traded roughly 7.7% and 3.2% lower, respectively. Both stocks had also been down more than 10% earlier today.