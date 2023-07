Why Shares of Rivian, Lucid, and Nio Popped Today

In early afternoon trading, the S&P 500 is struggling to recover from a drop earlier in today's session. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are treading a less rocky road thanks to an announcement from carmakers that is powering excitement for several upstart EV companies: Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nio (NYSE: NIO).As of 1:57 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian and Nio are up 6.1% and 10.2%, respectively, while Lucid is up 3.1%, paring back its earlier gain of 6.6%.EV drivers throughout North America will soon have greater access to charging stations thanks to a new plan announced by General Motors and six auto industry partners: BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel