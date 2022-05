Why Shares of Robinhood Are Surging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the commission-free online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) had jumped nearly 25% as of 12:27 p.m. ET today after a regulatory filing disclosed that Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has taken a 7.6% stake in the company.In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the name of the reporting party is Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a company in which Bankman-Fried is the majority owner. The stake makes Bankman-Fried the third-largest shareholder of Robinhood .