Why Shares of Root Are Crashing Heading Into the Weekend
Shares of the car insurance company Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) were down nearly 20% heading into the final hour of trading today after the company announced layoffs on Thursday.Root is laying off 330 employees, which is equal to 20% of its workforce. The company said in a regulatory filing that the move is being made due to inflationary pressure and in order to drive efficiency.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
