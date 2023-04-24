|
24.04.2023 18:07:08
Why Shares of Royal Philips Jumped Monday
Shares of Dutch medical equipment maker Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) rose by more than 14% in early trading Monday after the company announced first-quarter earnings. The stock is up more than 44% this year but down more than 19% over the past 12 months.Philips' stock had been lagging because of concerns over the recall of faulty ventilators and sleep apnea masks made by its subsidiary, Philips Respironics, as well as lawsuits connected to the recalls. However, the company apparently allayed some investors' fears when it announced more details for its plans for the recalls and better-than-expected earnings on Monday.The healthcare company reported revenue of 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion), up 6% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was 359 million euros ($398 million), up 47.7% over the same period last year, beating analysts' estimates of 226 million euros ($250 million).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Philips N.V.mehr Analysen
|13:32
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:35
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.23
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|29.03.23
|Philips Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:32
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:35
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.23
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|29.03.23
|Philips Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.23
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.11.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:32
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:35
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.23
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|27.03.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.23
|Philips Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.03.23
|Philips Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.11.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.10.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG