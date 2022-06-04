|
Why Shares of Sage Therapeutics Climbed 15.6% This Week
Shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in brain disorder therapies, saw its shares rise 15.6% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last Friday at $32.24 but rose to $37.27 this Friday. Overall, the stock is down more than 13% this year. Its 52-week low is $27.36, and it has a 52-week high of $79.45.Image source: Getty Images.The company announced on Wednesday that zuranolone, a drug it is developing with Biogen, had met its primary endpoints in a phase 3 study to treat women with postpartum depression. According to the release, the women who were treated with 50 milligrams of the therapy showed significant and meaningful improvement in depression symptoms. The drug was also found to be well tolerated and showed the same safety profile that it had in clinical development, with only mild symptoms in some women who took the daily dose of zuranolone for two weeks. Continue reading
