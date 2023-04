Why Shares of Sana Biotechnology Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) rose 49.4% for the week as of Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech company's stock rose on news regarding two of its cell therapies, the first to treat Type 1 diabetes and the second to treat B-cell tumors.Shares are up more than 24% this year but down more than 41% over the past 12 months.On Wednesday, Sana said its SC451 -- a pancreatic cell therapy to treat Type 1 diabetes -- was able to avoid allogenic and autoimmune rejection by the immune system when tested on mice.Continue reading