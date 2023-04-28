|
28.04.2023 20:42:08
Why Shares of Scilex Slumped This Week
Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) fell 27.8% this week as of early Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare stock closed at $10.27 last week, then fell to as low as $6.66 on Monday.The company, which is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics (OTC: SRNE.Q), saw its shares fall after it said late last week that it planned to sell $300 million worth of stock. On top of that, on Wednesday, Sorrento was told by a bankruptcy court in Texas that it had extended the expiration of the restrictions on transfer on the shares of common stock of Scilex that were distributed by Sorrento to its stockholders as a dividend on Jan. 19.Scilex closed at $10.27 last week and then fell to as low as $6.66 on Monday. Sorrento began voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in February.Continue reading
