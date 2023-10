Why Shares of Sharecare Are Soaring on Wednesday

Shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR) were up more than 26% as of 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday after the digital healthcare company said it had received a proposal from a private equity firm to buy the company's available shares. The stock is still down more than 27% this year.Sharecare uses a data-driven virtual health platform to help people manage their health. On Tuesday, Sharecare reported a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing from Oct. 3, in which Sharecare director John Chadwick is submitting, in behalf of private equity firm Claritas Capital, a nonbinding proposal to acquire all Sharecare shares not already owned for $1.35 to $1.80 per share in cash.There are other potential institutional buyers that could pounce as well. The company, which went public as part of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger in 2021, has seen investment from Anthem, now called Elevance. Sharecare also has a relationship with Amazon, as it has integrated its library of more than 80,000 questions and answers into the Alexa voice service from Amazon. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel