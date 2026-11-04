SharonAI Aktie
WKN DE: A41ZGZ / ISIN: US7789203061
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04.11.2026 17:23:05
Why Shares of SharonAI Holdings Collapsed 52% in October
Shares of SharonAI Holdings (NASDAQ: SHAZ) fell a whopping 52% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are getting nervous about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, especially neoclouds like SharonAI Holdings. The company is facing potential data center delays and a funding gap as it looks to build AI computing facilities.
Here's why the stock collapsed in October, and whether it is a buy right now for your portfolio.
Like many start-ups in 2026, SharonAI Holdings is aiming to capitalize on the shortage of computing power for data centers that support AI services like ChatGPT and Claude. Demand for data centers has been growing like a weed, leading companies like CoreWeave to quickly reach billions in revenue.
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: SharonAI präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SharonAI
|19,56
|-19,90%