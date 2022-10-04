|
04.10.2022 18:06:17
Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today
Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. Some investors appear to be hopeful that the market has finally reached its bottom and are now looking to put some money back into stocks.As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news driving Shopify, PayPal, and Appian higher today. Investors instead appeared optimistic about the market in general and were snatching up shares in the tech sector. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!