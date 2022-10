Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. Some investors appear to be hopeful that the market has finally reached its bottom and are now looking to put some money back into stocks.As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news driving Shopify, PayPal, and Appian higher today. Investors instead appeared optimistic about the market in general and were snatching up shares in the tech sector. Continue reading