27.03.2023 19:17:33
Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising (Again) Today
After surging by 54% on Friday, shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) were once again on the rise on Monday. At one point during the morning, shares were trading more than 42% higher.However, as of 12:44 p.m. ET Monday, the stock had given up most of those gains and was trading roughly 13% higher. These gains came despite the fact that the bank said earlier this month that it plans to wind down its operations and liquidate its assets.In a regulatory filing Monday morning, Silvergate said that it had received full repayment for an outstanding secured term loan of $205 million that it had made to MacroStrategy, a subsidiary of the business intelligence company and Bitcoin buyer MicroStrategy.Continue reading
