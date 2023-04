Why Shares of State Street Are Plunging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of large custodian bank State Street (NYSE: STT) traded more than 13% lower as of 10:29 a.m. ET today. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of the year earlier this morning.State Street reported diluted earnings per share of $1.52 on total revenue of roughly $3.1 billion. Earnings, which are down 20% from the prior quarter, missed analyst estimates, while revenue was roughly in line with estimates.The main culprit behind the miss was a drop in fee revenue, which fell 1% in the quarter and was down 9% year over year.