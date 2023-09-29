|
29.09.2023 18:50:23
Why Shares of Structure Therapeutics Are Soaring on Friday
Shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR) were up by more than 32% as of 12:15 p.m. ET Friday after the pharmaceutical company announced positive clinical trial results for a weight-loss therapy candidate.Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company that focuses on oral therapies to treat chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. The company said in a press release on Friday that its once-daily pill GSBR-1290 helped study participants reduce their body weights by an average of as much as 4.9 kilograms (10.8 pounds) over 28 days of treatment in a phase 1b study. The pill is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, the same class of drugs as Mounjaro from Eli Lilly and Wegovy from Novo Nordisk. However, those two therapies are injectables, while GSBR-1290 is a more easily taken pill. GLP-1 receptor agonists help the body regulate blood sugar and decrease appetite because they slow down the rate at which the stomach empties itself of food.The company, which just went public in February, said it plans two phase 2b studies of the drug next year -- one as a diabetes treatment with roughly 500 subjects, and the other as an obesity treatment with 275 subjects. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Structure Therapeutics Incorporation (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Structure Therapeutics Incorporation (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|27,82
|6,06%
|Structure Therapeutics Incorporation (spons. ADRs)
|51,00
|1,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.