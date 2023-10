Why Shares of Structure Therapeutics Are Up Monday

Shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR) were up more than 14% as of 2 p.m. ET on Monday, just a few days after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company's stock soared more than 32%. The carryover rally was due to increased awareness of the company's positive trial data for GSBR-1290, a drug to treat obesity.It's easy to see why investors are high on Structure stock right now. If GSBR-1290 is approved as a weight-loss and diabetes therapy, it would be in the same class of drug, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, that has been partially responsible for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly upgrading their sales predictions for this year. GLP-1 receptor agonists work by decreasing appetite levels by slowing down the rate a stomach empties itself of food, making subjects feel full longer. The class of drugs also helps the body regulate blood sugar levels.On top of that, GSBR-1290 has one advantage over other approved GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy or Lilly's Mounjaro. GSBR-1290 is taken as a daily pill, rather than by injection, so that increased ease of use could propel sales for the therapy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel