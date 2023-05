Why Shares of Summit Therapeutics Slumped on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were down more than 13% on Tuesday. The biotech company's shares have been trending downward since it released first-quarter earnings late last week. On top of that, the market was down in general on Tuesday.Summit spent big on its collaboration and licensing agreement with Akeso to market ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody being tested in two phase 3 trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In its quarterly report, Summit said it lost $542.4 million, compared to a loss of $21.4 million in the same period a year ago, citing $520.9 million of expenses of in-licensing ivonescimab from Akeso.Summit gained the rights to market the therapy, which it calls SMT-112, in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan while Akeso retains the marketing rights for the therapy elsewhere, including in China. Apparently investors thought the price was too high to pay on a drug that had not yet been approved.Continue reading