Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the week, shares of the large U.S. residential solar provider Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) traded more than 20% higher as of 12:50 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Solar stocks, in general, appear to be doing well this week in wake of Congress passing the Inflation Reduction Act bill in mid-August.The Inflation Reduction Act, which will raise $737 billion of revenue, is the largest government bill ever passed to combat global warming.Continue reading