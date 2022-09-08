|
08.09.2022 22:03:00
Why Shares of Sylvamo Slumped More Than 10% Today
Shares in global uncoated-paper manufacturer Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) slumped by more than 10% today. The move follows the news that the company offered a block trade of 4.6 million shares at a price of $36.25. Last night, the shares closed at $40 but traded today at a level only slightly higher than the offer price. The share offer is significant. The value of the shares offered comes to almost $167 million. Considering the stock's current market cap of $1.61 billion, this represents slightly more than 10% of the company's current value. Given the weakness in the equity markets in 2022, it might not seem like the best time to offer stock, so the market's reaction is unsurprising.The offer won't please existing shareholders in the paper company -- particularly retail investors unable to take part in the offer -- as the discounted price of the offer has resulted in a markdown of the share price. Still, management raised its full-year earnings and free cash flow guidance on its second-quarter earnings call. The hike in guidance comes even after Sylvamo committed to selling its Russian operations -- a major paper and pulp mill in Svetogorsk, Russia.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sylvamo Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sylvamo Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sylvamo Corporation Registered Shs When Issued
|38,31
|4,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.