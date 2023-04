Why Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, Baidu, and PDD Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several stocks based in China and Hong Kong fell today as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China ratcheted up, and due to some negative sentiment from Wall Street.Shares of the world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), traded roughly 2.5% lower as of 2:33 p.m. ET today.Meanwhile, shares of the technology and search engine company Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) traded roughly 4.5% lower, while shares of the online agricultural platform PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) were down about 3.6%.