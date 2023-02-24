|
24.02.2023 22:14:03
Why Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, Coinbase, and Upstart Fell Today
Shares of several tech-related stocks fell today after a hotter-than-expected inflation report sent the market downward.Shares of the large chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) fell roughly 2.5% today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell roughly 6.8%, and shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell almost 3%.Earlier this morning, the U.S. Commerce Department reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), excluding food and energy, rose 0.6% in January on a monthly basis. The PCE was up 4.7% year over year. The PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, and the January numbers came in above estimates.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!