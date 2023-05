Why Shares of Terran Orbital Are Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Beginning the week on an inauspicious note, satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) reported first-quarter 2023 financial results on Monday after the market closed. Disappointed with the company's results, investors have punished the stock this week. But that's not the only catalyst for the sell-off. On Tuesday, investors learned of two analysts who have turned pessimistic about the space stock's prospects.From the close of last Friday's trading session to the end of trading yesterday, shares of Terran Orbital have plunged 19.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Coming up short of analyst's estimates that it would book Q1 2023 sales of $31 million, Terran Orbital reported $28.2 million on the top line. While the company's first-quarter sales increased 115% year over year, investors placed more emphasis on the company's inability to meet analysts' expectations. Similarly, investors were disappointed with the bottom of the company's income statement. While analysts expected Terran Orbital to report earnings per share of negative $0.19, the company actually incurred a $0.38 loss per share.