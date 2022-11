Why Shares of TG Therapeutics Climbed 59.9% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 59.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biopharmaceutical company closed last week at $5.84, which is precisely where it opened this week.Its big rise came on Thursday, Nov. 10, when the stock rose 63.37% in one day. On Friday, Nov. 11, it rose to a weekly high of $9.60, then closed the week at $9.34. The stock is still down more than 50% this year.The biopharma came out with big news the same day that inflation numbers came in lower; the combination helped drive the stock upward. While the company released its third-quarter report, most of the optimism surrounded the possibility of its lead therapy, ublituximab, to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS).Continue reading