TMC The Metals Company Aktie
WKN DE: A3C20W / ISIN: CA87261Y1060
27.01.2026 11:20:00
Why Shares of TMC the metals company Ripped 450.9% Higher in 2025 and Can Continue Flying Higher in 2026
It's not often that mining companies produce triple-digit gains in a calendar year, but that's precisely what TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC), did in 2025. With critical metals emerging as a central theme last year, investors took note of the deep-sea mining company and bid the stock continually higher. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of The Metals Company skyrocketed 450.9% in 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
