Tractor Supply Aktie
WKN: 889826 / ISIN: US8923561067
|
24.04.2026 19:55:18
Why Shares of Tractor Supply Stock Slumped 17.9% This Week
Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) have fallen by 17.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite a broad market rally, the retailer focused on rural lifestyle posted weak revenue and earnings, along with struggling traffic trends at its locations.Here's why Tractor Supply stock slumped this week, and whether it belongs in your portfolio right now. Tractor Supply reported its Q1 2026 earnings on April 21st. Revenue increased 3.6% in the period to $3.59 billion, which was below Wall Street estimates of $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.31, below expectations of $0.34. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tractor Supply Co.
|
24.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tractor Supply-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Tractor Supply von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Börse New York: So steht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|Ausblick: Tractor Supply verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tractor Supply-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Tractor Supply-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tractor Supply-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Tractor Supply von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)