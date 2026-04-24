Tractor Supply Aktie

Tractor Supply für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 889826 / ISIN: US8923561067

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24.04.2026 19:55:18

Why Shares of Tractor Supply Stock Slumped 17.9% This Week

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) have fallen by 17.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite a broad market rally, the retailer focused on rural lifestyle posted weak revenue and earnings, along with struggling traffic trends at its locations.Here's why Tractor Supply stock slumped this week, and whether it belongs in your portfolio right now. Tractor Supply reported its Q1 2026 earnings on April 21st. Revenue increased 3.6% in the period to $3.59 billion, which was below Wall Street estimates of $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.31, below expectations of $0.34. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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