Why Shares of Travelers Rose 8.1% in the First Half of the Year

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV), a provider of property and casualty insurance, rose 8.1% in the first six months of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The insurer performed well during a time that the S&P 500 declined 20.6% -- its worst start in 52 years.Insurance is one of a handful of industries that put up a positive first half in 2022. Insurance will always be in demand due to legal requirements and people's desire to shield themselves from risk. For this reason, insurers have pricing power or the ability to raise prices without impacting demand, making them excellent investments when inflation is high.