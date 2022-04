Why Shares of Twitter Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a big day yesterday in which its stock rose 27%, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is once again moving higher today. Shares had risen as much as 9.5% in pre-market trading but gave back much of those gains and were up about 3.3% as of 10:38 a.m. ET on Tuesday.Shares went flying yesterday after filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that Tesla founder Elon Musk had taken a 9.2% passive stake in the company. Today, SEC filings showed that Musk will join Twitter's board of directors, signaling that he could play a role in shaping the future of the social media giant.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading