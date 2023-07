Why Shares of U.S. Bancorp, Northern Trust, and KeyCorp Are Rising Today

Bank stocks continued to climb as more earnings reports came out today, and investors got more bullish on the economy and took advantage of cheap bank valuations.Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) traded roughly 5.7% higher as of 1:43 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) traded roughly 14% higher, while shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) were up about 6%.U.S. Bancorp reported adjusted-earnings per share of $1.12 on total revenue of roughly $7.2 billion, both numbers that narrowly beat consensus estimates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel