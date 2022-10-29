|
Why Shares of Universal Health Services Spiked 30% This Week
Shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) climbed 30% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The hospital and health-facility services provider saw its shares close last week at $90. On Monday, the stock opened at $90.98. The stock rose to its weekly high at $117.37 on Friday, then closed the week slightly lower, at $117.02. Universal has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company's shares are still down more than 9% this year.Universal has roughly 89,000 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 334 behavioral health facilities, 26 acute care hospitals, 39 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network, and various related services in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.A third-quarter earnings report that beat some analysts' predictions boosted the stock's price. Analysts had predicted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 and revenue of $3.28 billion. Instead, the company reported, on Tuesday, after the market's close, that it had revenue of $3.33 billion, up 5.7% year over year, and EPS of $2.50, compared to $2.60 in the same period last year. The biggest area of growth was behavioral healthcare services, which saw revenue rise by 8.4%. It is the fourth consecutive quarter the company had increased revenue, though the company said revenue growth wasn't enough to offset the rate of wage increases and other inflationary costs.Continue reading
