Why Shares of Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are All Rising Today

Tech stocks continued to rally today with the Nasdaq Composite up roughly 1.9% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Investors are off to a good start this week.Fintech stocks are also enjoying some gains after a tough few months of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) powered lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 11% higher today, Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded nearly 13% higher, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded more than 5% higher.As has now been discussed many times, the markets turned ugly starting in early November as the Federal Reserve got more serious about combatting the rising inflation being seen in higher daily prices. The Fed began tapering its billions of additional monthly bond purchases that it first started making at the beginning of the pandemic. It indicated it would begin raising its federal funds rate, the agency's benchmark overnight lending rate, likely starting in March and would then likely proceed to do so multiple times in 2022.